A Bihar youth became toast of the town for clearing UPSC. Now, the truth is out – and he is missing

A youth from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district who claimed to have secured rank 440 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination was felicitated by local leaders and the police before residents discovered that the claim was false. He has since gone missing, officials said.

Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village under Mahuli police station in Ariyari block, told villagers and local representatives shortly after the UPSC final results were declared on March 6 that he had secured the 440th rank.

The claim quickly spread across the village and neighbouring areas, triggering celebrations and a series of felicitation programmes. At these events, he was garlanded, presented with shawls, bouquets and other gifts, and introduced as a successful civil services candidate and an inspiration for local youth.