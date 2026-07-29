Bihar withdraws 64 FIRs against NEET protesters but cases against 21 in Siwan remain

Security personnel try to evict protesters during the 'Bihar Bandh' called over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, at Ram Gulam Chowk, in Patna (PTI Photo)

After announcing its decision to drop all cases against NEET-UG protesters, the Bihar government has now initiated the withdrawal of 64 FIRs lodged across the state.

In a letter to district magistrates and public prosecutors Tuesday, Bihar Advocate General SD Sanjay wrote: “As per [the] decision taken by [the] Government of Bihar regarding withdrawal of all cases registered before 6 pm of 26 July, 2026 against the protesting students of NEET-UG, the undersigned hereby requests all the public prosecutors of districts to proceed to ensure compliance of the government order”.

Of the 64, 27 were in Patna, and six each in Saran and Siwan. Of the 694 people arrested or detained over the July 25 protests, 339 minors and students were released, while 355 people remain in custody for their alleged involvement in the violence.