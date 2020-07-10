scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
Four Maoists killed in Bihar’s West Champaran

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: July 10, 2020 11:56:42 am
Champaran maoists encounter, Champaran maoists killed, Champaran maoists shot dead, Champaran maoists The identity of the Maoists are yet to be revealed. (Representational)

A joint team of Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force of West Champaran shot dead four Maoists in Lokaria area of Bagaha on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. An SSB jawan suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The identity of the Maoists are yet to be revealed.

One AK 47 rifle, three SLRs, one 303 Bolt Action rifle was also seized from the spot.

The operation was led by SSB’s deputy commandant Narpat Singh. SSB Inspector Rituraj, who was injured in the incident, is out of danger.

 

