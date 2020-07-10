Four Maoists killed in Bihar’s West Champaran

The identity of the Maoists are yet to be revealed. (Representational) The identity of the Maoists are yet to be revealed. (Representational)

A joint team of Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force of West Champaran shot dead four Maoists in Lokaria area of Bagaha on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. An SSB jawan suffered minor injuries in the incident.

One AK 47 rifle, three SLRs, one 303 Bolt Action rifle was also seized from the spot.

The operation was led by SSB’s deputy commandant Narpat Singh. SSB Inspector Rituraj, who was injured in the incident, is out of danger.

