Rs 100 for houses, Rs 5,000 for petrol pumps: Cash-strapped Bihar now lets panchayats collect holding tax

Close on the heels of its decision to collect toll tax from commercial vehicles on state highways, cash-strapped Bihar has now decided to levy a holding tax on houses and commercial establishments in villages.

On Wednesday, the Bihar Cabinet greenlit the collection of village holding tax after the Samrat Choudhary government cleared the draft ‘Gram Panchayat Taxes, Rates, and Fees Rules, 2026’. The decision formally authorises Gram Panchayats to impose and collect holding taxes and various other fees in rural areas.

With over 45,000 revenue villages in the state, the government is targeting revenue collection of Rs 1,300 crore from rural taxes.

Currently, Bihar generates about Rs 60,000 crore in annual revenue against an annual budget of approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore. A major component of this budget comes from central taxes — especially GST — along with other central grants. The state currently has a public debt of about Rs 4 lakh crore.