Bihar: Vigilance nabs ASI while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

By: PTI | Patna | Published: September 1, 2018 8:51:38 pm
A resident of Tekari village had lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau that Khan was demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him in a criminal case lodged with Mohania police station.

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau Saturday caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Bihar’s Kaimur district, a release said.

Vigilance sleuths arrested Mohammad Rashid Khan, ASI with Mohania police station in Kaimur district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping the complainant in a criminal case, the release said.

A resident of Tekari village had lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau that Khan was demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him in a criminal case lodged with Mohania police station.

The complaint was verified by the bureau which found the allegations to be true after which a team was constituted under Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Paswan who raided and arrested the ASI while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from his rented accommodation located in Shivpur area in Kaimur district.

