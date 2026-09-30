Bihar bureaucrat couple’s premises searched, Vigilance uncovers Rs 80 lakh, 48 watches

Their value, as per the purchase deeds, has been put at Rs 2.92 crore, officials said. (Express photo)

Almost Rs 80 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 52.60 lakh, and 48 watches worth Rs 6.01 lakh: These were among the items recovered when the Bihar Vigilance Investigation Bureau searched four premises linked to a bureaucrat couple in Patna and Begusarai on Monday.

The agency has registered a case against Patna Additional District Magistrate (Supply) Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife Kumari Sweety, a sub-registrar posted in Danapur, alleging disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 1.07 crore, around 47% of their total known income.

According to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the case was registered on September 25 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).