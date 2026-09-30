Bihar bureaucrat couple’s premises searched, Vigilance uncovers Rs 80 lakh, 48 watches

The agency has registered a case against Patna Additional District Magistrate (Supply) Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife Kumari Sweety, a sub-registrar posted in Danapur, alleging disproportionate assets of Rs 1.07 crore -- around 47% of their total known income

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaSep 30, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Rs 80 lakh cash, jewellery: What search at Bihar bureaucrat couple’s premises threw upTheir value, as per the purchase deeds, has been put at Rs 2.92 crore, officials said. (Express photo)
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Almost Rs 80 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 52.60 lakh, and 48 watches worth Rs 6.01 lakh: These were among the items recovered when the Bihar Vigilance Investigation Bureau searched four premises linked to a bureaucrat couple in Patna and Begusarai on Monday.

The agency has registered a case against Patna Additional District Magistrate (Supply) Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife Kumari Sweety, a sub-registrar posted in Danapur, alleging disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 1.07 crore, around 47% of their total known income.

According to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the case was registered on September 25 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The agency said seven immovable properties acquired between 2017 and 2026 in the names of Diwakar and his wife have been identified. These include two flats in a premium multi-tower gated society in Danapur, three plots measuring a total of 11.7 decimals in Phulwari Sharif, and two plots measuring 24 decimals in Begusarai.

Rs 80 lakh cash, jewellery: What search at Bihar bureaucrat couple’s premises threw up The searches were carried out by four Vigilance teams after warrants were obtained from the Special Vigilance Court, Patna. (Express photo)

Their value, as per the purchase deeds, has been put at Rs 2.92 crore, officials said. The searches were carried out by four Vigilance teams after warrants were obtained from the Special Vigilance Court, Patna.

The premises included a residence in Patna, the offices of both officials, and the couple’s residence in Begusarai.

“Cash amounting to Rs 70.53 lakh was recovered from the Patna flat and Rs 9.44 lakh from Begusarai. Jewellery comprising gold, silver and diamond ornaments recovered from the two locations was provisionally valued at Rs 23.89 lakh and Rs 28.70 lakh, respectively,” an officer said.

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Rs 80 lakh cash, jewellery: What search at Bihar bureaucrat couple’s premises threw up Their value, as per the purchase deeds, has been put at Rs 2.92 crore, officials said. (Express photo)

The bureau also reported recovery of 48 watches from different companies, provisionally valued at about Rs 6.01 lakh.

“Action is being taken to freeze their two bank accounts,” the agency said.

“The two Danapur flats were undergoing plywood and wooden interior work when they were searched. Their value will be assessed by the Technical Examination Cell,” according to a bureau official.

Rs 80 lakh cash, jewellery: What search at Bihar bureaucrat couple’s premises threw up Their value, as per the purchase deeds, has been put at Rs 2.92 crore, officials said. (Express photo)

Joined govt service as teacher

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According to Vigilance officials, Diwakar joined government service as a teacher in 2000 and subsequently served as DPRO, Saran, SDC in Katihar and Darbhanga, PGRO in Saharsa, SDM in Samastipur, and SDC in Gaya and Patna. “He became ADM (Supply), Patna, in October 2025,” the officer said.

An official said that Sweety, a 2013-batch sub-registrar, served in Teghra from 2013 to 2017, Haveli Kharagpur from 2017 to 2021, and Sakra from 2021 to 2024 before being posted in Danapur in 2024. The Vigilance Investigation Bureau said further investigation is underway.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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