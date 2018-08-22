Bihar: Video shows woman beaten, paraded half-naked; 15 held

Eight police personnel, including the Bihiya police station in-charge, were suspended for failure to control the mob. (Photo for representation purpose) Eight police personnel, including the Bihiya police station in-charge, were suspended for failure to control the mob. (Photo for representation purpose)

BHOJPUR POLICE on Tuesday arrested 15 people after a video of a woman being beaten up and paraded half-naked emerged in Bihiya town of the district.

Eight police personnel, including the Bihiya police station in-charge, were suspended for failure to control the mob.

The crowd reportedly accused the woman of being involved in the killing of a youth late Monday evening.

Bhojpur SP Awkash Kumar said, “We studied the video footage, identified the accused, and arrested them.” He said the youth, Bimlesh Kumar Rai, 19, could have been strangled, “as marks around his neck suggest”.

Among those arrested is a local politician named Kaushal Kishore. While some local JD(U) workers alleged that Kishore is an RJD leader, both Kishore and the opposition party denied it.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha denied Kishore’s association with the party, and state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary said a canard was being spread to malign his party. “Kishore is not even a primary member of our party,” he said.

According to the police, the crowd suspected that Bimlesh, who had reportedly given some information on a sex racket, was targeted by some sex workers. The crowd later pelted stones at trains crossing through Bihiya railway station. The police used mild force to disperse the mob.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for purported law and order “failure”. He said, “What kind of good governance is this? A woman is paraded naked and beaten up, and the police do little to prevent it? This is a mob lynching attempt. The CM has no moral authority to continue.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “The Leader of Opposition should first sack leaders like rape-accused Rajballabh Yadav from his party and then try to sermonise…. The police have taken prompt action and arrested 15 people. Eight policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty.”

