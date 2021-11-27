V-Cs accused of corruption in Bihar: Raj Bhavan to look into the matter

Amid tensions with the state government, the Bihar Governor on Friday sought a report by the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on raids at the premises of Magadh University Vice-Chancellor and said it will look into allegations against the VC of a Darbhanga-based University.

Both Vice Chancellors — Magadh University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad and LN Mithila University (LMNU) Vice-Chancellor Surendra Pratap Singh — have been accused of financial irregularities.

The development comes days after Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday. It is understood that the controversies featured in their discussions, officials familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this month, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary had raised concern about allegations against the LMNU Vice-Chancellor and had skipped a Raj Bhavan event to felicitate Singh with the “best V-C” award. The minister had demanded that the complaint against Singh should be probed.

On November 20, Mohammed Quddus — the Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic & Persian University in Patna — accused Singh of financial irregularities at a time he held the additional charge of acting VC at MMHAPU. A Raj Bhavan source said it was standard procedure to look into complaints against VCs as the Governor is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities.

The Bihar government had also sought details of last week’s SVU raid at the premises of Magadh University VC Dr Rajendra Prasad, who has been accused of financial irregularities in floating tenders. “Raj Bhavan had to react as the complaint against LNMU VC had reached CM and Magadh University VC faces SVU raids,” an official said.