Bihar makes Vande Mataram mandatory for school events, adds state song

The Bihar government has made it mandatory for all government educational institutions to begin their programmes with the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and conclude with the state song ‘Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar’.
In an order dated April 26 and addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, department heads, the Bihar Director General of Police, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, the General Administration Department (GAD) said the national song will play before the national anthem, adding that the decision was taken “with objective of promoting a sense of nationalism, identity and pride”.
“Furthermore, the singing of the ‘Bihar State Song’ is also essential to recognise Bihar’s glorious history,” the letter said.
This reiterates a 2016 central government order that made the national anthem and national song compulsory at all government functions, schools and major public events. However, it was previously not mandatory to open with the national song.
The Bihar government not only adds the state song but also lays down the order of playing the songs. The Bihar state song ‘Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar’ was introduced during the foundation day celebrations in March 2012.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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