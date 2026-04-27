Bihar makes Vande Mataram mandatory for school events, adds state song

This reiterates a 2016 central government order that made the national anthem and national song compulsory at all government functions, schools and major public events. (File Photo)

The Bihar government has made it mandatory for all government educational institutions to begin their programmes with the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and conclude with the state song ‘Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar’.

In an order dated April 26 and addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, department heads, the Bihar Director General of Police, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, the General Administration Department (GAD) said the national song will play before the national anthem, adding that the decision was taken “with objective of promoting a sense of nationalism, identity and pride”.

“Furthermore, the singing of the ‘Bihar State Song’ is also essential to recognise Bihar’s glorious history,” the letter said.