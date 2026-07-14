Day after Bihar double murder, accused injured in police encounter

Jagdish Rai, main accused in Sunday’s killing of Army jawan and his father over long-standing land dispute, was arrested from a hostel in Patna district.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaJul 14, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Day after Bihar double murder, accused injured in police encounterThe officer added that police then carried out “necessary and controlled retaliatory action in self-defence and to bring the accused under control”, during which Jagdish sustained a bullet injury below the knee. (File Photo)
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The main accused in the murder of an Army soldier and his father in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday was injured in a police encounter after allegedly trying to escape from custody.

According to Vaishali Superintendent of Police Shubhank Mishra, Jagdish Rai was arrested from a men’s hostel in the Bahadurpur area of neighbouring Patna district following searches by a special police team. Jagdish is a cousin of the killed soldier and is the main accused in the double murder in Rajaso village.

“While Jagdish was being brought to Vaishali for legal proceedings, he allegedly snatched a constable’s rifle near Bidupur Bazaar, jumped out of the police vehicle, and opened fire on the escort team while attempting to flee,” the SP said.

The officer added that police then carried out “necessary and controlled retaliatory action in self-defence and to bring the accused under control”, during which Jagdish sustained a bullet injury below the knee.

He was taken under police escort to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors have told police that he is out of danger. No police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, SP Mishra said. Sources said Jagdish has a criminal history and was previously jailed in connection with a murder case and an NDPS case. Police said searches are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The encounter came a day after 52-year-old Munarik Rai and his 32-year-old son, Jitendra Kumar, an Army jawan who was posted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, were shot dead over a long-running land dispute in Rajaso village. Jitendra, who had returned home days earlier following his brother-in-law’s death, later succumbed to his injuries, while his father died on the spot.

The police action comes amid intense political heat over last month’s Bhojpur encounter, which prompted a judicial inquiry. The Opposition and Jan Suraaj have been accusing the NDA government of promoting what they allege was a “fake encounter culture”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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