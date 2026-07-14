Day after Bihar double murder, accused injured in police encounter

The officer added that police then carried out “necessary and controlled retaliatory action in self-defence and to bring the accused under control”, during which Jagdish sustained a bullet injury below the knee. (File Photo)

The main accused in the murder of an Army soldier and his father in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday was injured in a police encounter after allegedly trying to escape from custody.

According to Vaishali Superintendent of Police Shubhank Mishra, Jagdish Rai was arrested from a men’s hostel in the Bahadurpur area of neighbouring Patna district following searches by a special police team. Jagdish is a cousin of the killed soldier and is the main accused in the double murder in Rajaso village.

“While Jagdish was being brought to Vaishali for legal proceedings, he allegedly snatched a constable’s rifle near Bidupur Bazaar, jumped out of the police vehicle, and opened fire on the escort team while attempting to flee,” the SP said.