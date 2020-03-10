Upendra Kushwaha meets Rahul Gandhi, keeps RJD guessing on Cong’s next move

Rahul Gandhi and Upendra Kushwaha. Rahul Gandhi and Upendra Kushwaha.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sparking speculation about the grand old party’s next move ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

The meeting comes after the RJD refused to concede a Rajya Sabha berth to its Grand Alliance partner, the Congress — a stand that soured relations between the allies.

Five Rajya Sabha seats have fallen vacant in Bihar, out of which the RJD, or the RJD-Congress alliance, can get two.

Kushwaha on Monday tweeted in Hindi: “RJD should fulfill its commitment on the demand for a Rajya Sabha seat because the demand is justified. It was announced during a joint press conference of Grand Alliance.”

An RLSP source said: “With Kushwaha’s growing proximity to Congress, there could be a possibility of a Congress-led Grand Alliance minus RJD, if the RJD continues its stubborn attitude towards its alliance partner.”

Senior leaders of the Bihar Congress have been in favour of the alliance with RJD, but a section of the party believes that Nitish Kumar cannot be challenged with Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face.

“Not much should be read into Kushwaha’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi. It may well be part of pressure tactics,” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary. RJD has been clear on going to polls under the leadership of Tejashwi, who should be accepted by other Grand Alliance constituents, he said.

