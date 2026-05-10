Bihar Governor’s ‘5-hour teaching’ rule sparks faculty revolt, DU teachers back protest

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations of Bihar (FUTAB) has launched a formal protest against the Bihar Governor’s recent directive mandating five hours of daily teaching. The teachers’ body claims the order is a “contravention” of University Grants Commission (UGC) 2018 norms, which define the five-hour rule as “stay-in hours” rather than “direct teaching hours.”

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has now stepped in to express solidarity, writing to the Bihar Governor-cum-Chancellor, Syed Ata Hasnain, urging the withdrawal of the controversial order.

The dispute centres on a letter dated April 7, 2026, issued by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD-Judicial) of the Governor’s Secretariat. The letter directed Vice-Chancellors of all state universities to ensure that

“all faculty members… mandatorily attend classes for a minimum of five hours per day, subject to not less than 40 hours of workload in a week”.