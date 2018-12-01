Undertrial allegedly raped by two cops at hospital prison ward in Bihar

An undertrial prisoner was allegedly raped by two policemen inside the washroom of a hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The prisoner, lodged in jail on charges of kidnapping, was brought to the hospital on November 11. She was discharged on November 22 and taken back to the jail where she alleged that she was sexually assaulted on the night of November 14 in the hospital.

Advertising

The woman accused two policemen of raping her inside the urinal of the hospital’s prison ward. She alleged that although two women constables had also been deployed at the ward, she had been escorted by the male constables to the lavatory.

The matter came to light Friday, days after the Jail Superintendent wrote to the state police on November 22 to register a case.

A case has been lodged against the two policemen and investigation is underway.

Advertising

Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar said: “We have asked two DSP level officers to look into the matter and take necessary action. We are also finding out why there was a delay in filing the FIR”.

Bihar State Women Commission chairperson Dilmani Devi has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter. The panel will independently look into the matter and a team is likely to visit the victim.