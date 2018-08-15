Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Bihar undersecretary shot dead by robbers in Patna

Since the incident took place in the VVIP area, which also covers the chief minister's residence and Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took serious note of the incident.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: August 15, 2018 1:31:50 am
Bihar, Bihar undersecretary shot dead, robbers shot Bihar undersecretary, Bihar undersecretary murder, idian express Nine policemen, including Secretariat Police Station in-charge, were suspended for dereliction of duty. (Representational purpose)

An undersecretary working with planning department of Bihar government was shot dead by robbers at his home under Secretariat Police Station area of Patna early Tuesday.

The incident took place around 5 am when five robbers entered the official residence of Rajiv Kumar at Hardinge Road. They asked for the keys of the almirahs and took Kumar’s wife and daughter hostage. When they could not get any cash from the almirahs, they fired two bullets at Kumar.

Kumar was taken to a Patna hospital where he died during treatment.

Nine policemen, including Secretariat Police Station in-charge, were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Since the incident took place in the VVIP area, which also covers the chief minister’s residence and Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took serious note of the incident. He issued instructions to intensify patrolling of official residences of government officers.

