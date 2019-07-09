Bihar: Unable to enforce liquor law, 41 police officers shunted out

The Bihar government on Monday transferred 41 police officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, to the district reserve forces, reportedly for their inability to enforce liquor prohibition in their jurisdictions. These officers, posted across 15 districts, will not get field postings for 10 years on grounds of dereliction of duty.

Among the officers transferred are 12 inspectors, 24 sub-inspectors and five assistant sub-inspectors. While seven officers were shifted out of Patna, six were transferred from police stations of Samastipur. In Rohtas and Katihar, five officers each were transferred.

Bihar Inspector General of Police (Prohibition) Ratna Sanjay has clearly instructed all superintendents of police to monitor compliance of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Police officers in-charge of all 1,060 police stations had been asked to give written undertakings owning up responsibility for any non-compliance of the liquor law.”