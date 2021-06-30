Bihar: Two PHC employees terminated over fudged Covid test data

Barhat PHC had the maximum instances of data fudging, from using a phone number several times in record of patients to putting 10 zeroes in place of mobile numbers.

The district administration in Bihar’s Jamui has terminated the services of two employees of primary health centres in Barhat after a government inquiry found their complicity in fudging of Covid test data. The government had earlier suspended nine health department personnel after The Indian Express reported widespread discrepancies in Covid data through a series of reports in February.

Barhat PHC had the maximum instances of data fudging, from using a phone number several times in record of patients to putting 10 zeroes in place of mobile numbers. In most cases, names of beneficiaries were found fake. The matter had rocked the Assembly and the Centre had ordered a probe after RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha had taken up the matter in Parliament.

Jamui Civil Surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar told The Indian Express, “We have terminated services of Barhat PHC lab technician and monitoring and evaluation assistant as they were not able to convince us with their showcause notices.” A health department official said, “While Covid data was compiled centrally at the district level, M & E assistant and lab technicians are primarily responsible for collection of data at PHC level… The roles of block health managers and district programme managers are being probed.”

Asked about the other suspended staff, Kumar said the Jamui DM had been looking into other cases. The government, however, has revoked suspension of then Jamui civil surgeon Dr Vijendra Satyarthi, who has been waiting for a posting. No concrete action has been taken against Jamui district programme manager Sudhanshu Lal.