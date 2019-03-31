Bihar: 27% more students clear Class XII Boards

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)’s pass percentage for Class 12 was 79.76 — an increase of 27.05 per cent from last year.

The board, which faced embarrassment because of its dismal results in 2017 and 2018, has attributed the improvement in results to a host of measures including higher scoring options and increase in number of options.

Of the 10,19,795 successful students, 5,83,337 are boys and 4,36,468 girls.

In commerce, Satyam Kumar from SKR College, Barbigha, Shekhpura emerged as the topper with 472 (94.4 per cent) out of 500 marks.

Rohini Prakash from 10+2 High School Sarbahdi, Nalanda, and Pawan Kumar from Government High School, Kinjar, Arwal, emerged the joint science toppers with 473 (94.6 per cent) marks.

Meanwhile, Rohini Rani from St Teresa Girls High School, Betiah, and Manish Kumar from Gaya College, Gaya, were the joint arts toppers with 463 (92.6 per cent) marks.

A total of 12,78,655 students appeared in Class 12 examinations in disciplines of arts, science and commerce.

Of them, 4,26,915 students scored first division, 5,50,844 second division and 42,036 third division.

In science, the pass percentage was 81.2 as against 44.74 last year. In commerce, the result improved from 90.9 per cent in 2018 to 93.02 per cent this year. In arts, the percentage was 60.73 per cent last year and 76.53 per cent this year.