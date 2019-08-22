Bihar: Twe cops killed in Saran gunfight

Two policemen were killed in a gunfight with criminals at Maraura in Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday evening.

Advertising

Those killed have been identified as Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Sah and constable Farooq Ansari.

The police team had gone to conduct raids at Awari village of Maraura after received a tip-off about some criminals hatching a plan.

As the police team was about to return, some criminals opened fire, killing inspector Sah and constable Ansari. Another policeman was injured. A police driver who tried to make a call to alert seniors about the attack was also shot at. Police retaliated but the criminals managed to escape.

Advertising

Sources said Sah was on the target of the Nat gang of Saran after he recently arrested several members of the gang.

DIG Vijay Kumar Verma said police teams are trying to identify the suspects.