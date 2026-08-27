Bihar government blinks on single-stage teachers’ exam, protesters to call off stir

The Bihar government has agreed to the demand for a single examination in the fourth Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) following which the protesters agreed to call off their stir that entered its 10th day on Thursday.

Following a meeting with senior Education Department officials, a delegation of 13 student representatives unanimously agreed to withdraw its ongoing agitation, an official said. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the Secretary, Education Department, Bihar.

The protesters have been promised that further action would be initiated on the “one candidate, one result” issue according to rules.

Protesters have been demanding a “One Candidate, One Result” policy to prevent “seat wastage”, where high-scoring candidates occupying multiple positions (Primary to Senior Secondary) leave vacancies behind when taking up only one job.

Protesters have urged that a filtering system be implemented that removes successful candidates from lower-tier merit lists, ensuring each person fills only one seat and enables others to take up the remaining vacancies.

According to the proceedings of the meeting, the government accepted the demand for conducting the TRE-4 recruitment process through a single examination as against separate prelims and mains. “On the issue of one candidate, one result, it was decided that further action would be taken as per the applicable rules,” an official said.

The meeting also addressed several other demands raised in a written memorandum submitted by the student delegation. “On demands relating to the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, recruitment examinations conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the sub-inspector recruitment examination and the Bihar Eligibility Test (BET), it was decided that complaints and suggestions would be placed before a committee to be constituted under the chairmanship of a Patna High Court judge,” the official said.

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The committee will examine the issues on the basis of evidence and suggestions submitted by complainants, with further action to be taken according to its recommendations. The proceedings also state that the further process of the 1,799-post sub-inspector recruitment examination will be taken up only after the committee submits its report.

The government further decided that the BSSC would issue a recruitment examination calendar at the earliest and take steps to conduct examinations on schedule.

“On the recruitment of librarians, officials agreed to initiate necessary action soon to begin the process in accordance with the available vacancies,” the official said, adding that a high-level committee will also examine the demand for a separate quota where contractual employees are given marks or weightage in Bihar government recruitment processes, in accordance with government provisions.

On maximum possible domicile policy

On domicile issue, it was decided in the meeting that further action on implementing the maximum possible domicile policy in Bihar’s recruitment processes “would be taken in accordance with legal advice obtained from jurists”. The demand concerning the maximum age limit for recruitment was also agreed to be placed before the committee for consideration.

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There was also consensus on issuing recruitment calendars and ensuring their strict adherence. A proposal to ensure transparency in the question papers, OMR sheets and answer sheets of recruitment examinations conducted on the lines of BPSC examinations will be placed before the committee headed by a Patna High Court judge.

“Regarding allegations of paper leaks in BPSC examinations, including the AEDO and sanitary-related examinations, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police is taking necessary action in accordance with law for an impartial investigation,” the officer said.

‘Unanimous commitment on transparency’

The participants of the meeting expressed a unanimous commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness and accountability in all competitive examinations.

According to those present in the meeting, after the discussions and decisions, “the student representatives unanimously resolved to end their movement”.

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The agreement came amid heightened tension in Patna, where students have been protesting at Gardanibagh since August 18. Earlier on Thursday morning, some students reached the residence of the Education Minister amid the continuing agitation, following which a large police contingent was deployed there.

The protest had intensified earlier this week when hundreds of students marched from Gandhi Maidan towards the Chief Minister’s residence. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they breached barricades, and several students were detained.

The agitation had centred primarily on the proposed TRE-4 examination pattern, with students demanding a single-stage examination, among other recruitment-related changes. Student groups had also raised issues concerning the 70th BPSC examination, BSSC recruitment, domicile-based appointments, age limits, librarian recruitment and other competitive examinations.