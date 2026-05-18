Passenger train catches fire at Bihar’s Sasaram station a day after Rajdhani Express incident

The incident comes a day after a fire was reported in the Rajdhani Express while it was passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 18, 2026 09:34 AM IST
Passenger train coach catches fire at Bihar's Sasaram Station (Image: CPRO/ECR)Passenger train coach catches fire at Bihar's Sasaram Station (Image: CPRO/ECR)
Make us preferred source on Google

Train fire news: Smoke was reported from a coach of an empty passenger train stationed at Bihar’s Sasaram Railway Station early Monday morning, causing a swift response from railway authorities and the fire brigade. The incident comes a day after a fire was reported in the Rajdhani Express while it was passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for the East Central Railway said that the the incident occurred around 5.30 am in train number 53212 Down Sasaram-Patna passenger train, which was parked at platform number 6 of the station. He added that the affected coach was unoccupied at the time and no passengers were onboard.

Also Read | Fire breaks out on Rajdhani Express near Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, all passengers rescued

Probe ordered

The official further said that a probe has been ordered into the incident. “A team led by the Principal Chief Safety Officer (PCSO) has been sent to Sasaram to carry out a detailed investigation,” he said.

According to the official, following the incident, railway personnel at the station immediately isolated the smoking coach at around 6:00 am and alerted the fire brigade, which was rushed to the spot. He added that with the swift response of the railway staff and firefighters, the situation was brought completely under control by 6:45 am.

“No passengers or railway personnel sustained any injuries or harm during the incident,” he added.

HAG-level Inquiry Committee to probe fire incident in Rajdhani Express

On Sunday, the West Central Railway formed a HAG-level inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the fire incident of train number 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR, said that a six-member high-level committee comprising very senior officers have been constituted to probe the incident.

Rajdhani Express fire incident

The committee has been nominated by the General Manager, WCR, comprising senior officers from West Central Railway, ICF and RDSO. Principal Chief Safety Officer/WCR (PCSO) has been appointed as the Convener of the committee. Other members include Principal Chief Electrical Engineer/WCR (PCEE), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/WCR (PCME), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/ICF, Executive Director/PS & EMU/RDSO and Principal Chief Security Commissioner/WCR (PCSC).

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments