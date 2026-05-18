Passenger train catches fire at Bihar’s Sasaram station a day after Rajdhani Express incident

The official further said that a probe has been ordered into the incident. “A team led by the Principal Chief Safety Officer (PCSO) has been sent to Sasaram to carry out a detailed investigation,” he said.

According to the official, following the incident, railway personnel at the station immediately isolated the smoking coach at around 6:00 am and alerted the fire brigade, which was rushed to the spot. He added that with the swift response of the railway staff and firefighters, the situation was brought completely under control by 6:45 am.

“No passengers or railway personnel sustained any injuries or harm during the incident,” he added.

HAG-level Inquiry Committee to probe fire incident in Rajdhani Express

On Sunday, the West Central Railway formed a HAG-level inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the fire incident of train number 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR, said that a six-member high-level committee comprising very senior officers have been constituted to probe the incident.

Rajdhani Express fire incident

The committee has been nominated by the General Manager, WCR, comprising senior officers from West Central Railway, ICF and RDSO. Principal Chief Safety Officer/WCR (PCSO) has been appointed as the Convener of the committee. Other members include Principal Chief Electrical Engineer/WCR (PCEE), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/WCR (PCME), Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer/ICF, Executive Director/PS & EMU/RDSO and Principal Chief Security Commissioner/WCR (PCSC).