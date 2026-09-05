Railways cancels, diverts several trains as water levels rise in Bihar

3 min readSep 5, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Train services hit in Bihar: Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains as rising water levels affect rail operations in Bihar. In a statement, the East Central Railway (ECR) said that some train services have been cancelled or diverted due to a high water level near Bridge No. 21 between the Patna Sahib (PPN) and Patliputra Junction (PRBZ) stations on the down line.
“Due to a high water level at Bridge No. 21 between PPN and PRBZ on the down line, train movement was suspended by the Engineering Department from 8:10 pm on September 4, 2026, until further notice,” it said.
Trains cancelled:
- Train number 63242 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
- Train number 63244 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
- Train number 63245 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
- Train number 63247 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
- Train number 63248 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
- Train number 63251 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
- Train number 63256 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
- Train number 63274 – Patna Junction-Rajgir MEMU
- Train number 63250 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
- Train number 63253 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
Diversion of trains:
- Train number 13329 (Dhanbad – Patna Express): Diverted via BNF/PMI – TIA – IPR – FUT – PNBE instead of its regular Dhanbad – Gaya – Patna Junction route.
- Train number 13330 (Patna – Dhanbad Express): Diverted via PNBE – FUT – IPR – TIA – BNF/PMI instead of its regular Patna Junction – Gaya – Dhanbad route.
- Train number 15138 (Banaras – Rajgir Express): Diverted via DDU – BXR – ARA – PNBE instead of its regular DDU – Gaya – Patna Junction route.
- Train number 15137 (Rajgir – Banaras Express): Diverted via PNBE – ARA – BXR – DDU instead of its regular Patna Junction – Gaya – DDU route.
- Train number 18625 Purnia Court–Hatia Express — on September 6, 2026, diverted via Bakhtiyarpur – Rajgir – Tilaiya – Purnea – Banmankhi, in place of the route Patna Junction – Gaya – Koderma.
- Train number 18626 Hatia–Purnia Court Express — on September 6, 2026, diverted via Banmankhi – Purnea – Tilaiya – Rajgir – Bakhtiyarpur, in place of Koderma – Gaya – Patna Junction.
Ganga rises above highest flood mark at 2 places in Bihar, 10 lakh affected
According to a PTI report, around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga breached its previous highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat and Pandarak in Patna on Saturday morning amid heavy rainfall.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bhagalpur and Naugachia and reviewed relief and rescue operations.
According to the Water Resources Department, the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat rose by 10 cm in four hours to 50.53 metres at 10 am on Saturday, which was 1 cm above the previous highest flood level of 50.52 metres recorded on August 21, 2016.
The department, as reported by PTI, has forecast that the water level at Gandhi Ghat could rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday, and advised people to remain cautious.
At Pandarak, the Ganga was flowing at 43.78 metres at 10 am on September 5, surpassing the previous highest flood level of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021, PTI reported.