Railways cancels, diverts several trains as water levels rise in Bihar

SSB team inspect the partially submerged residential area around Kangan Ghat as the River Ganga overflows and floods the surrounding areas, in Patna (ANI Photo)

Train services hit in Bihar: Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains as rising water levels affect rail operations in Bihar. In a statement, the East Central Railway (ECR) said that some train services have been cancelled or diverted due to a high water level near Bridge No. 21 between the Patna Sahib (PPN) and Patliputra Junction (PRBZ) stations on the down line.

“Due to a high water level at Bridge No. 21 between PPN and PRBZ on the down line, train movement was suspended by the Engineering Department from 8:10 pm on September 4, 2026, until further notice,” it said.

Trains cancelled:

Train number 63242 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU

Train number 63244 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU

Train number 63245 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU

Train number 63247 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU

Train number 63248 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU

Train number 63251 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU

Train number 63256 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU

Train number 63274 – Patna Junction-Rajgir MEMU

Train number 63250 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU

Train number 63253 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU

Diversion of trains:

Train number 13329 (Dhanbad – Patna Express): Diverted via BNF/PMI – TIA – IPR – FUT – PNBE instead of its regular Dhanbad – Gaya – Patna Junction route.

Train number 13330 (Patna – Dhanbad Express): Diverted via PNBE – FUT – IPR – TIA – BNF/PMI instead of its regular Patna Junction – Gaya – Dhanbad route.

Train number 15138 (Banaras – Rajgir Express): Diverted via DDU – BXR – ARA – PNBE instead of its regular DDU – Gaya – Patna Junction route.

Train number 15137 (Rajgir – Banaras Express): Diverted via PNBE – ARA – BXR – DDU instead of its regular Patna Junction – Gaya – DDU route.

Train number 18625 Purnia Court–Hatia Express — on September 6, 2026, diverted via Bakhtiyarpur – Rajgir – Tilaiya – Purnea – Banmankhi, in place of the route Patna Junction – Gaya – Koderma.

Train number 18626 Hatia–Purnia Court Express — on September 6, 2026, diverted via Banmankhi – Purnea – Tilaiya – Rajgir – Bakhtiyarpur, in place of Koderma – Gaya – Patna Junction.

Ganga rises above highest flood mark at 2 places in Bihar, 10 lakh affected

According to a PTI report, around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga breached its previous highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat and Pandarak in Patna on Saturday morning amid heavy rainfall.