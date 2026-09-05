Railways cancels, diverts several trains as water levels rise in Bihar

Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains as rising water levels affect rail operations in Bihar. Check affected services and route changes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 5, 2026 08:41 PM IST
SSB team inspect the partially submerged residential area around Kangan Ghat as the River Ganga overflows and floods the surrounding areas, in Patna (ANI Photo)SSB team inspect the partially submerged residential area around Kangan Ghat as the River Ganga overflows and floods the surrounding areas, in Patna (ANI Photo)
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Train services hit in Bihar: Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains as rising water levels affect rail operations in Bihar. In a statement, the East Central Railway (ECR) said that some train services have been cancelled or diverted due to a high water level near Bridge No. 21 between the Patna Sahib (PPN) and Patliputra Junction (PRBZ) stations on the down line.

“Due to a high water level at Bridge No. 21 between PPN and PRBZ on the down line, train movement was suspended by the Engineering Department from 8:10 pm on September 4, 2026, until further notice,” it said.

Trains cancelled:

  • Train number 63242 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
  • Train number 63244 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
  • Train number 63245 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
  • Train number 63247 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
  • Train number 63248 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
  • Train number 63251 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU
  • Train number 63256 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
  • Train number 63274 – Patna Junction-Rajgir MEMU
  • Train number 63250 – Gaya–Patna Junction MEMU
  • Train number 63253 – Patna Junction–Gaya MEMU

Diversion of trains:

  • Train number 13329 (Dhanbad – Patna Express): Diverted via BNF/PMI – TIA – IPR – FUT – PNBE instead of its regular Dhanbad – Gaya – Patna Junction route.
  • Train number 13330 (Patna – Dhanbad Express): Diverted via PNBE – FUT – IPR – TIA – BNF/PMI instead of its regular Patna Junction – Gaya – Dhanbad route.
  • Train number 15138 (Banaras – Rajgir Express): Diverted via DDU – BXR – ARA – PNBE instead of its regular DDU – Gaya – Patna Junction route.
  • Train number 15137 (Rajgir – Banaras Express): Diverted via PNBE – ARA – BXR – DDU instead of its regular Patna Junction – Gaya – DDU route.
  • Train number 18625 Purnia Court–Hatia Express — on September 6, 2026, diverted via Bakhtiyarpur – Rajgir – Tilaiya – Purnea – Banmankhi, in place of the route Patna Junction – Gaya – Koderma.
  • Train number 18626 Hatia–Purnia Court Express — on September 6, 2026, diverted via Banmankhi – Purnea – Tilaiya – Rajgir – Bakhtiyarpur, in place of Koderma – Gaya – Patna Junction.

Ganga rises above highest flood mark at 2 places in Bihar, 10 lakh affected

According to a PTI report, around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga breached its previous highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat and Pandarak in Patna on Saturday morning amid heavy rainfall.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bhagalpur and Naugachia and reviewed relief and rescue operations.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat rose by 10 cm in four hours to 50.53 metres at 10 am on Saturday, which was 1 cm above the previous highest flood level of 50.52 metres recorded on August 21, 2016.

The department, as reported by PTI, has forecast that the water level at Gandhi Ghat could rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday, and advised people to remain cautious.

At Pandarak, the Ganga was flowing at 43.78 metres at 10 am on September 5, surpassing the previous highest flood level of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021, PTI reported.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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