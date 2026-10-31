After dropping plan for highway, Bihar pushes for tourism project in Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary

JUST ABOUT a month ago, the Bihar Forest Department had proposed an MoU to facilitate forest clearance for highway widening. Now, it has floated a tender for constructing sprawling tourism facilities on 12.9 acres inside Bihar’s Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary despite statutory restrictions and a Supreme Court order restraining construction in protected areas.

According to the tender document issued by the Bihar Forest Department on October 16, the plan includes building a helipad, 104 cottages, 12 tree-houses, a restaurant and cafe, a spa, viewing decks, shops, banquet facilities and an auditorium for weddings, functions and conferences. Buildings may rise to two or three storeys.

On September 26, as reported by The Indian Express, the Bihar Forest Department had inked an MoU with the state Road Construction Department, committing to facilitate forest clearance for a highway widening project. Flagged for conflict of interest, the MoU was cancelled earlier this month.