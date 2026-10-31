After dropping plan for highway, Bihar pushes for tourism project in Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary

Jay Mazoomdaar is an investigative reporter focused on offshore finance, equitable growth, natural r... Read More
- Tags:
- Bihar government
JUST ABOUT a month ago, the Bihar Forest Department had proposed an MoU to facilitate forest clearance for highway widening. Now, it has floated a tender for constructing sprawling tourism facilities on 12.9 acres inside Bihar’s Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary despite statutory restrictions and a Supreme Court order restraining construction in protected areas.
According to the tender document issued by the Bihar Forest Department on October 16, the plan includes building a helipad, 104 cottages, 12 tree-houses, a restaurant and cafe, a spa, viewing decks, shops, banquet facilities and an auditorium for weddings, functions and conferences. Buildings may rise to two or three storeys.
On September 26, as reported by The Indian Express, the Bihar Forest Department had inked an MoU with the state Road Construction Department, committing to facilitate forest clearance for a highway widening project. Flagged for conflict of interest, the MoU was cancelled earlier this month.
Now the tourism tender comes from the Bihar Eco Tourism Development Society (BETDS), which falls under the state Forest Department. It proposes approximately Rs 62.87 crore in investment and a 60-year concession for developing and operating the Bhimbandh–Belatand–Chormara–Bhatta Kol cluster inside the sanctuary. Bids close on November 30.
Under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, works necessary for sanctuary purposes are allowed inside a wildlife sanctuary, but construction of tourist lodges—including government lodges—for commercial purposes, hotels or safari parks requires prior approval from the National Board for Wildlife.
In February 2023, the Supreme Court also restrained authorities from undertaking construction within tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries until further orders. The court subsequently permitted certain maintenance works sought by Uttarakhand but warned against unnecessary construction under that permission.
Asked about the restrictions, BETDS project director and chief conservator of forests (CCF) Nesamani K said: “The project is on 6.3 acres of tourism department land and 6.6 acres of other government land. We can start construction in areas that may not require clearances. Where we need permissions, we will wait until papers are processed.”
Land ownership, however, does not exempt a site within notified sanctuary boundaries from restrictions under the Act. Existing rights may continue within a sanctuary, but do not confer unrestricted construction rights.
In fact, the tender contains conflicting provisions on responsibility for statutory green clearances. While Article 4.1.2(b) of the tender places responsibility on BETDS to obtain permits relating to environmental protection and conservation, its Schedule E requires the private developer to obtain applicable environmental, forest and wildlife clearances at its own cost.
On this, Nesamani said: “We may hand over some land along with necessary permissions. The developer will have to get the clearances for the rest of the project area.”
Of the four sites proposed for developing tourism facilities inside the sanctuary, the tender assigns Bhimbandh to stay, hospitality and a helipad; Belatand to adventure and nature activities, Chormara to Yog Gram, wellness, farming and artisan experiences, and Bhatta Kol to safari, waterfalls and nature trails.
While proposing landscaped open areas within the tourism facilities, the tender allows the developer to propose additional commercial components, including accommodation, glamping, entertainment and convention spaces, subject to approvals.
Extending across Munger, Jamui and Lakhisarai districts, Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary spans roughly 682 sq km in Bihar’s Kharagpur Hills. Known for its natural hot springs, the sanctuary is home to diverse fauna, including leopard, sloth bear, hyena, wolf, large Indian civet and barking deer.