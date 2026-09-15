As Bihar gets over 200 new colleges, what’s next for its teachers? Training at Oxford

On Sunday, as 2,451 newly appointed assistant professors gathered for an orientation programme spread across 211 brand-new colleges, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced from the podium that some of the very teachers filling these classrooms could, before long, find themselves walking the corridors of Oxford.

“We will identify professors and faculty members to send them for training and orientation courses to the world’s best universities, including Oxford,” said Chaudhary during the orientation programme as the Bihar higher education department plans to send selected professors to premier international universities.

The government will select 100 teachers in the first lot from among its 1,000-odd degree colleges, including 211 opened on Sunday. “Sending our teachers to foreign universities including Oxford and Harvard for interactions is a part of our ambitious plan to further improve and bolster higher education and boost the teacher’s confidence. We will soon have a detailed plan and a definite selection process,” Bihar higher education minister Sanjay Singh Tiger told The Indian Express.