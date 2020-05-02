Bihar to screen returning people at Patna station, quarantine them

From the station, migrant workers would be taken by buses to their respective districts, where they would be quarantined for 21 days at the block headquarters, it was informed. (Representational) From the station, migrant workers would be taken by buses to their respective districts, where they would be quarantined for 21 days at the block headquarters, it was informed. (Representational)

The Bihar government on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision to send migrant workers to their home states by special trains, including one running from Jaipur to Patna on Friday, and said people arriving in the train will undergo screening at Patna railway station.

From the station, they would be taken by buses to their respective districts, where they would be quarantined for 21 days at the block headquarters, it was informed. There would be screening at the inter-state borders from where they would be ferried to their respective districts for quarantining.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said: “We are grateful to Centre for allowing special trains to ferry migrants. The Opposition had been criticising us for not sending buses. It would have impractical to send buses to bring migrants from 1,500-3,000 km away.” State minister Neeraj Kumar said Bihar is among the few states to possess district-wise data of migrants stuck in other parts of the country.

