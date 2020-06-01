Bihar to give Rs 1,000 to migrants after complaints about kits

Even those who are unregistered can now get Rs 1,000 as fare reimbursement after a local authority testifies their return from outside Bihar. (File Photo) Even those who are unregistered can now get Rs 1,000 as fare reimbursement after a local authority testifies their return from outside Bihar. (File Photo)

Amid complaints from migrants not getting a daily kit worth Rs 1,000 at quarantine centres and a few wanting to stay at these centres just to get the kit, the Bihar government has now decided to give Rs 1,000 to each migrant when they return to the state.

Even those who are unregistered can now get Rs 1,000 as fare reimbursement after a local authority testifies their return from outside Bihar.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said, “There have been unnecessary crowds at quarantine centres because of the lure of the kit. There are several migrants who wanted to get into a quarantine centre just to get it… We have decided to give Rs 1,000 to all migrants for parity of treatment.”

“All those who would get registered will get a minimum fare reimbursement of Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 plus actual fare) and Rs 1,000 in lieu of the kit. There are several people who are returning without informing the government. We have decided to give Rs 1,000 and fare reimbursement to these people as well after local authorities testify their return,” he said.

