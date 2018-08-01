Bihar: Three-year-old girl falls into 110-feet borewell in Munger, rescue operation underway

A 3-year-old girl is stuck in a 110 feet borewell in Munger. (Source: ANI) A 3-year-old girl is stuck in a 110 feet borewell in Munger. (Source: ANI)

A three-year-old girl fell into a 110-feet borewell in Bihar’s Munger district on Tuesday evening, police said. The girl, identified as Sana, is safe and rescue operation is on to pull her out of the borewell. DIG Jitendra Mishra said, “SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team has dug up to 40 feet. The girl is safe.”

According to reports, the rescue team has managed to lower in an oxygen pipe to ensure supply of fresh air to the little girl. Reports suggest that rods have been put in place to prevent the girl from slipping further down the borewell. The girl is responding to the call of parents and she has also been provided food item.

(More details awaited)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App