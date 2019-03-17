Bihar: Three criminals killed in encounter, three held, say Police

Three criminals, who were part of an inter-state gang involved in looting gold and were booked under NDPS Act and Arms Act, were killed and three others were arrested in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Hasanpur diara (riverine area) of Mahnar in Vaishali on Saturday.

When STF reached the spot they faced resistance from the accused. After about 70 minutes of firing from either side, Manish Singh, a resident of Raghopur, Vaishali; Mohammed Abdul Aman alias Tiwari, a resident of Samastipur; and Abdul Imam alias Rajkumar, a resident of Maniyari, Muzaffarpur; were killed in the encounter. The three arrested are Vinod Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Bachchu Sah . Another criminal, Subodh Singh fled the spot.

Additional DGP (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan told The Indian Express: “All three criminals killed were part of an inter-state gang. We seized two AK-47, one Beretta pistol and one regular revolver from the spot.”