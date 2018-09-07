Bihar: Three criminals beaten to death for trying to abduct school girl

While one of them died on the spot, two others died on way to the hospital. (Image for representational purpose) While one of them died on the spot, two others died on way to the hospital. (Image for representational purpose)

Three suspected criminals, who had been trying to abduct a schoolgirl, were beaten by Begusarai villagers Friday afternoon. All the victims were in their mid-20s and were identified.

Begusarai police said the incident took place at around 2 pm when four armed criminals reached a newly-opened government primary school at Narayanipar village under Chhourahi police station of Begusarai and started asking about a girl student. While criminals had been trying to kidnap a school girl, some village women, returning after cutting grass, were passing by the school. Hearing commotion at the school, she raised an alarm.

The police said that over 20 villagers chased the alleged criminals and overpowered three of them and started beating them up with wooden sticks and hit them with their fists and legs. While one of them died on the spot, two others died on way to the hospital. The victims are identified as Mukesh Mahto and Bouna Singh, residents of an adjoining village and the third – Heera Singh, belonged to Rosera, Samastipur.

Manjhaul deputy superintendent of police Surajdeo Kumar said: “We have taken bodies under our custody and sent them for postmortem. We have deployed forces at the village”. The DSP said some villagers would be questioned at a later stage.

