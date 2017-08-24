The Bihar government’s General Administration Department (GAD) has asked the state DGP and all principal secretaries and district magistrates to inform the departments concerned about filing of any criminal case and subsequent chargesheet against any government employee, who has to mandatorily inform his department head about the filing of any case against him or her.

Advertising

In a letter dated August 5 and sent to the DGP, all department heads, commissioners, district magistrates, SSPs and SPs, Deputy Secretary Gufran Ahmed wrote, “It is generally observed that a government servant generally does not inform his or her parent department about lodging of criminal case against him/ her. Sometimes prosecuting agency also does not inform the department concerned about filing of chargesheet against the accused government servants. This results in problems in establishment issues and the department can take wrong decisions.”

The letter said it is mandatory for a government employee to “duly inform the department concerned” about any criminal case lodged. “Not doing so would be treated as indiscipline or wrong conduct,” said the letter.

The government’s move comes after the late detection of criminal cases against several government employees.