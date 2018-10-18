Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav is ‘Ram’, CM Nitish Kumar is ‘Ravana’ in RJD poster

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

A poster outside the office of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as “Ravana” and leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as “Ram”. The poster was pasted by RJD spokesperson Anand Yadav ahead of Tejashwi’s fresh leg of his yatra to take on the NDA government in the state.

The Nitish Kumar government has failed to maintain law and order and therefore, he has been portrayed as “Ravana and there is “nothing personal against him”, RJD said. Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), on the other hand, said such a portrayal of the CM only reflected the RJD’s “poor thought process and low-grade politics”.

The poster, prominently displayed outside the RJD office at Bir Chand Patel Path shows Tejashwi with a message that “each time Ravana had done excess, a Ram is born”. In the background, Nitish has been portrayed as Dashanan (one with 10 head). Some RJD workers described the poster as “suiting the occasion of Dussehra, which is about the victory of truth over evil”.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “This poster reflects RJD’s thought process and the kind of low-grade politics it indulges in. Nitish Kumar has been the CM for the third time, which alone speaks volumes about his popularity. RJD should better look for Ravanas within the party and leave it to the people of Bihar to decide who is Ram.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary said: “First, it is all about symbolism and we have nothing personal against the CM. Since he heads the government that has failed us to maintain law and order, he may been used as a symbolism. But we will surely look into how the poster was put up.”

