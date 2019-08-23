Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav back in action with late night dharna

After staying away from the political scene for nearly three months following the RJD’s rout in Lok Sabha polls, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav was back in action late on Wednesday night when he sat on a dharna near Patna station to protest against Patna Municipal Corporation demolishing a milk market.

The milk market had been inaugurated by Lalu Prasad during his tenure as Chief Minister to help marginal and mid-level milk farmers sell their products.

“How can the government demolish the milk market without a proper order just in the name of making Patna a smart city… Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a pathological hatred for the poor…,” said Tejashwi. He was joined at the dharna by his brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

It was only after the municipal corporation gave a written assurance that the government would set up a milk market elsewhere that Tejashwi called off his protest.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tewari said, “Our leader was out of action because of personal reasons. He was also busy with some judicial processes. Now that he is back, the party would work with renewed energy.”