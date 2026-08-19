Tejashwi Yadav detained as RJD protests AK-47 firing, student crackdown

Bihar Assembly LoP and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes part in a protest march towards the Lok Bhawan over police action against students agitating against the NEET question paper leak issue in the state last month, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a foot march towards Lok Bhavan, demanding 32,000 teacher vacancies under TRE-4 and the implementation of a domicile policy.

The march came a day after the Bihar government transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha as part of a reshuffle involving 18 IPS officers. Jha’s transfer followed violent student protests in Siwan on July 25, during which a policeman was seen firing an AK-47 into the air.

Three people sustained bullet injuries and several police personnel, including Jha, were injured during the protest. Police subsequently registered three FIRs based on statements from the injured civilians, while a constable seen using the AK-47 was suspended. However, police maintained that no one was injured in the aerial firing from the assault rifle.