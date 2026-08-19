Tejashwi Yadav detained as RJD protests AK-47 firing, student crackdown

The now transferred SP, Puran Kumar Jha, had said that around eight to 10 rounds were fired during the violence, including four rounds from the long-range weapons and three from pistols, while the source of the remaining firing was being investigated

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Protest in PatnaBihar Assembly LoP and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes part in a protest march towards the Lok Bhawan over police action against students agitating against the NEET question paper leak issue in the state last month, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
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Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a foot march towards Lok Bhavan, demanding 32,000 teacher vacancies under TRE-4 and the implementation of a domicile policy.

The march came a day after the Bihar government transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha as part of a reshuffle involving 18 IPS officers. Jha’s transfer followed violent student protests in Siwan on July 25, during which a policeman was seen firing an AK-47 into the air.

Three people sustained bullet injuries and several police personnel, including Jha, were injured during the protest. Police subsequently registered three FIRs based on statements from the injured civilians, while a constable seen using the AK-47 was suspended. However, police maintained that no one was injured in the aerial firing from the assault rifle.

According to Jha around eight to 10 rounds were fired during the violence, including four rounds from long-range weapons and three from pistols, while the source of the remaining firing was being investigated. He also said it was unclear whether the three civilians had been injured in police firing.

The Siwan protest came amid the agitation over the allegation of NEET paper leak

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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