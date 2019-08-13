Bihar teen murdered month after fighting off harassment, one held

A week after a 16-year-old girl was found murdered in a village in West Champaran district with her body bearing acid burn marks, the police have arrested one person of the two named as accused in the case.

Advertising

The victim’s family said that she had recently fought back against one of the two accused after he passed obscene comments about her.

The girl went missing on August 4 when, having received a call on her mobile phone, she left for an orchard in the village and did not return.

On August 5, the girl’s father, a daily wager, lodged a missing persons complaint with the Ramnagar police station. The girl’s body was subsequently found. There were acid burn marks on the face, legs and other parts of the body.

Advertising

A white solution, often used by cobblers, was also found on the body.

The FIR quoted the girl’s father accusing Golu Ansari and Tunna Khan of the murder.

The girl’s mother told the police that about a month ago, Golu Ansari had passed several indecent remarks against the girl and she had fought back. According to the mother, she allegedly threatened to beat up Golu with her sandals.

The girl’s family also complained to Golu’s parents about the matter.

Ramnagar sub-divisional police officer Arjun Lal said: “The accused Golu Kumar has been arrested. He has confessed his guilt. We are looking for other accused.”

He said the police had been investigating other possible angles of the crime, including any land dispute between the two families.