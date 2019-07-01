Bihar: Teen dragged into car, ‘raped’;  police probe boyfriend’s role

Two days after three men allegedly dragged a 17-year-old schoolgirl into a car and raped her in Bihar’s Saran district, police have identified the main accused but are yet to make any arrest. As per the probe, it was the girl’s boyfriend who called the main accused to the spot.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the victim was returning home from her school after collecting her Class XII certificate. On the way, five people “dragged the girl inside the car” and three of them raped her, it said. The FIR said the accused left her unconscious on a roadside. After she regained senses, the victim called up her uncle and cousin, it said.

The girl and her relatives lodged a complaint at the local police station on Saturday, identifying the main accused. Police have lodged a case against the main accused and four people who were with him — the four have not been identified so far.

The police said the accused had managed to flee since there was a delay in lodging the FIR. “We are conducting raids at all suspected locations,” he said.

A police officer of the local police station said, “We have detained the boyfriend of the girl who initially hid some facts from us. Our primary investigation suggests that the boyfriend’s role is suspicious.”

The police officer added that the boyfriend had told the police that he knew the main accused and had called him with a car to take the girl to someplace. “The boyfriend also told us that the girl had hidden the fact that she was carrying the only mobile phone in her family to school,” said the police officer, adding that the car in which the alleged rape took place has been recovered from a mushroom farmhouse.

Police said the girl belongs to a small farmer’s family. Her medical examination has been conducted and the report is awaited.