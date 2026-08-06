How Bihar plans to turn 20,000 government teachers into subject experts for Classes 9 to 12

According to officials, given the decreasing attention span among students, the education department wants to focus on interactive, innovative, and informal teaching methods. (File photo)

The Bihar education department is all set to screen roughly 20,000 “sub-expert” teachers in a push that the state hopes will put government schools on a par with private schools.

Under a new initiative, the state government hopes to identify the best subject experts from among the state’s 1.5 lakh teachers for Classes 9 and above, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said. These teachers will, in turn, serve as guides for their peers and conduct academic inspections, sitting alongside classroom instructors to identify areas for improvement and refine teaching techniques.

Simultaneously, the state government has begun recruiting for 20,000 teacher vacancies for Classes 9 to 12. According to officials, given the decreasing attention span among students, the education department wants to focus on interactive, innovative, and informal teaching methods. To debate such reforms, the department is currently holding a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’.