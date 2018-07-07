Bihar: Student alleges gangrape by principal, teacher, 15 students; four arrested so far

A medical test of the girl will now be conducted. A medical test of the girl will now be conducted.

A school principal, teacher and two students were arrested for allegedly gangraping a student in Bihar’s Chhapra district on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was blackmailed and gangraped by the principal, two teachers and 15 students for seven months ever since her father was sent to jail last year. The girl later narrated the incident to her father after he was released.

Initially, the police refused to lodge a complaint. However, they conceded after the victim’s family threatened to take the matter to senior officials.

A case was registered in Chhapra’s Parsagarh, under Ekma police station, following which two teachers, including the principal, and 15 students were booked on the basis of the victim’s statements.

A medical test of the victim will be conducted.

