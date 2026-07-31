Bihar STF constable arrested as probe intensifies into Bharat Tiwari’s death

The situation intensified as local police and STF personnel surrounded the area while Tiwari continued to livestream the events. (Photo: Screengrabs from Video on Facebook/@Bharat Tiwari)

A Bihar Special Task Force (STF) constable was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in a police encounter in Bhojpur district last month — the first arrest of a policeman in a case that became a political flashpoint in the state.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj confirmed to The Indian Express that STF constable Akshay Kumar was arrested in Ara.

“Further legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation is continuing in accordance with the law,” he said.

The arrest comes after a DIG-monitored committee looked into the killing after Tiwari’s family alleged the encounter was staged. According to senior police sources, the inquiry concluded that the STF constable had used “excessive force” against Tiwari.