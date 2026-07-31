Bihar STF constable arrested as probe intensifies into Bharat Tiwari’s death

The encounter took place on June 17 after a two-day standoff between Tiwari and police in Bilauti village.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaJul 31, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Bihar police encounterThe situation intensified as local police and STF personnel surrounded the area while Tiwari continued to livestream the events. (Photo: Screengrabs from Video on Facebook/@Bharat Tiwari)
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A Bihar Special Task Force (STF) constable was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in a police encounter in Bhojpur district last month — the first arrest of a policeman in a case that became a political flashpoint in the state.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj confirmed to The Indian Express that STF constable Akshay Kumar was arrested in Ara.

“Further legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation is continuing in accordance with the law,” he said.

The arrest comes after a DIG-monitored committee looked into the killing after Tiwari’s family alleged the encounter was staged. According to senior police sources, the inquiry concluded that the STF constable had used “excessive force” against Tiwari.

Also Read | The live-streamed encounter: Why Bharat Tiwari’s death put Bihar on edge

“The constable was found to have fired three bullets into Tiwari’s leg,” an officer said.

The killing led to murder charges being filed against Jagdishpur Deputy Superintendent of Police and Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO) on June 22. While the Shahpur SHO is one of four policemen suspended since then, Jagdishpur SDPO has been transferred.

In her FIR, Asha Devi alleged that policemen, acting on the DSP’s orders, pushed her son to the ground and “shot him five times” despite promising that his demands would be met.

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Sources, too, have denied that Tiwari sustained five separate gunshot injuries, saying the post-mortem counted entry and exit wounds separately. According to an officer, three bullets caused five wounds because two passed through the leg, while another ricocheted internally and damaged a vein near the groin, resulting in excessive bleeding that likely caused his death.

Also Read | Supreme Court rejects Bharat Tiwari encounter probe plea: ‘Go to High Court’

Sources also claim that Tiwari attempted to snatch a policeman’s weapon.

The encounter took place on June 17 after a two-day standoff between Tiwari and police in Bilauti village.

Moments before the encounter, Tiwari live-streamed himself on Facebook, saying, “Mange poori ki jayengi to mujhe shastra niche dalne mein koi samasya nahi hai (If the demands are fulfilled, I have no problem laying down my weapon)”. He then added, “Hathiyar inko de diya gaya hai (The weapon has been given to them)”, before firing one shot into the air and tossing his pistol towards the policemen before the livestream ended.

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The incident sparked a political storm, with leaders across party lines — including the ruling NDA — questioning the police action and demanding an independent investigation.

Separately, a one-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Vinod Kumar Sinha is conducting an independent inquiry into the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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