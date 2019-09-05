Bihar SSC paper leak: Govt clerk’s assets to be attached soon

Assets worth Rs 10 crore belonging to Ramashish Singh Yadav, a former clerk of Bihar science and technology department who is in jail in connection with the 2006 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak scam, are set to be attached after the Patna High Court upheld a special court’s order and allowed the vigilance bureau to attach the assets.

Advertising

Yadav was on deputation with SSC when the scam came to light.

Although the investigating agency has shown value of his four properties as Rs 1.42 crore, its current market value is over Rs 10 crore. He owns 17 katha land in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar and runs a school there. The disproportionate case against Yadav is currently at the trial stage.

Additional DGP, Vigilance, S K Jha said, “We will complete confiscation of the property in 10 days.”

Yadav was booked in 2006 for alleged involvement in leaking question papers for exams conducted by SSC to recruit clerks.