Bihar seeks special package for industries, flood-control support

Employment emerged as the central issue in the Bihar polls, with both the RJD and Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraj Party foregrounding it in their campaigns. This had prompted the NDA to promise creation of one-crore job opportunities on returning to power.

Written by: Deeptiman Tiwary
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 05:27 AM IST
Bihar special package for industries, bihar flood-control support, Bihar government, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Nirmala Sitharaman, flood-mitigation support, Indian express news, current affairsThe demand was conveyed by Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav in a detailed charter during the pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.
Make us preferred source on Google

To deliver on the NDA’s pre-poll promise to create 1-crore jobs, the JDU-led Bihar government has sought a special package from the Centre for setting up industries. The demand was conveyed by Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav in a detailed charter during the pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month. The state also pressed for enhanced flood-mitigation support and key taxation adjustments.

The state flagged its abundant water resources and availability of skilled labour while seeking Central schemes that deploy modern technologies in agriculture and allied sectors. Sitharaman is learnt to have stressed the need for programmes based on AI, drones and blockchain in farming, alongside policy support to promote new industries and ensure balanced regional development.

Employment emerged as the central issue in the Bihar polls, with both the RJD and Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraj Party foregrounding it in their campaigns. This had prompted the NDA to promise creation of one-crore job opportunities on returning to power.

In an interview with The Indian Express after the NDA’s landslide victory, JDU working president Sanjay Jha had said, “The next five years is for the youth. We have promised one crore jobs. Priority is to get investment and industry in Bihar. Second priority is skilling. Bihar has the highest youth population in the country. We couldn’t do industrialisation or bring in investments earlier because things were not ready. Now, we have support from the Centre as well. You will see industrial activity in every district of Bihar.”

The state also sought a more comprehensive flood management framework. In the Union Budget 2024-25, Bihar received a first-ever Rs 11,500 crore allocation for flood control, irrigation and river management. However, the state has argued that the existing package is largely focused on embankments, barrages and diversion of flood waters, and that a broader, technology-driven and long-term strategy is required.

While the Rs 11,500 crore package covers major structural works such as Kosi-Mechi intra-state link project, new barrages on rivers like Bagmati and Mahananda and embankment strengthening along vulnerable stretches, including the Western Kosi canal and Bagmati, consolidated official utilisation figures are not publicly available.

Large projects are still in survey, design or early construction phases, meaning major spending is expected over the coming years. Parallel state-funded efforts include flood shelters, disaster response centres and urban drainage upgrades.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra set to be Maharashtra's Deputy CM
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement