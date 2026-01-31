Bihar seeks special package for industries, flood-control support

The demand was conveyed by Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav in a detailed charter during the pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

To deliver on the NDA’s pre-poll promise to create 1-crore jobs, the JDU-led Bihar government has sought a special package from the Centre for setting up industries. The demand was conveyed by Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav in a detailed charter during the pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month. The state also pressed for enhanced flood-mitigation support and key taxation adjustments.

The state flagged its abundant water resources and availability of skilled labour while seeking Central schemes that deploy modern technologies in agriculture and allied sectors. Sitharaman is learnt to have stressed the need for programmes based on AI, drones and blockchain in farming, alongside policy support to promote new industries and ensure balanced regional development.