Bihar: Six more arrested for allegedly beating up girls over harassment complaint

Three people were already arrested on Sunday out of the 12 named in the FIR. (File) Three people were already arrested on Sunday out of the 12 named in the FIR. (File)

Six people, including a minor, were on Monday arrested for allegedly beating up girls of a government residential school in Bihar even as the Supreme Court expressed concern over the incident. Three people were already arrested on Sunday out of the 12 named in the FIR. A police officer said they have asked for the Class 10 or matriculation certificates from the accused so as to spare any innocent from getting caught in the incident, ANI reported.

“Nine people have been arrested so far, one of them a minor. We have asked for matriculation certificates from others. Want to identify the rest, don’t want any innocent to get caught,” ANI quoted a police officer as saying.

On Saturday evening, about 20 girls and three teachers were beaten up, allegedly by a mob comprising some local youths and their parents, who barged into the school after the girls reportedly complained against the youths for passing objectionable remarks.

Following the incident, at least 10 girls had to be admitted to the hospital, while 10 others were released after being given first-aid. At the time of the attack, 84 girls, all belonging to Scheduled Caste, were at the school.

Police said some girls were playing outside when some local youths passed lewd remarks. The girls reportedly complained to the school warden who threatened to file a police complaint. This agitated the youths, who, accompanied by their parents, reportedly barged into the school and beat up the girls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd