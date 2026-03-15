In Bihar’s Saran, teen girl ‘pushed into a well’ by man she befriended on Instagram

The main accused, Yuvraj Manjhi, and four others have been booked in the case. Manjhi has been arrested.

A teenage girl in Bihar’s Saran district drowned after she was allegedly pushed into a well by a man who claimed to have been “friends with the victim through Instagram”, police said.

The main accused, Yuvraj Manjhi, and four others have been booked in the case. Manjhi has been arrested.

Police said that Manjhi confessed to having been at the scene of the crime and to having befriended the girl on social media. According to officers, the postmortem report said the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. On allegations that the girl was raped before being killed, police said there is no evidence of this.