Hit by Bihar floods, man waiting in line under helicopter dies as ‘relief material falls on him’

An aerial view of the flood-affected area following the rise in the Ganga River water level, in Patna. (ANI Photo)

In line to collect relief material being air-dropped from a helicopter, a flood-hit resident of Bihar’s Saran district died on Friday, police said.

While some residents of Parshurampur village said the man was injured after relief material fell on him, others say he died of a heart attack.

Police said the exact cause of the death would be established after a post-mortem examination.

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Police said another person got injured after being hit by portions of some structure that got blown away due to the downdraft caused by the relief helicopter.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Singh, also known as Appu Singh. A large number of villagers have been affected in the Gandak River flood, and dry ration was being dropped from a helicopter for them, officials said.