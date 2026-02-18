‘My future will be ruined,’ pleads man as Bihar woman constable ‘negotiates’ bribe inside police vehicle

The video, which began circulating Tuesday, is said to be around two months old and pertains to the Town police station area of Chhapra. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Saran district police on Wednesday suspended two personnel after a video purportedly showing a woman constable involved in alleged money negotiations inside an emergency response vehicle surfaced on social media.

The video, which began circulating Tuesday, is said to be around two months old and pertains to the Town police station area of Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district. The footage appears to be recorded inside a vehicle.

A woman constable, shown seated in the rear of the police vehicle, is heard asking a young man to pay a bribe while a male policeman listens from the front seat.

According to the person who recorded the video, he was with his friend when an emergency response team detained them. While his friend was allegedly let off, he was told he had to pay to secure his release.