‘My future will be ruined,’ pleads man as Bihar woman constable ‘negotiates’ bribe inside police vehicle

The Saran district police on Wednesday suspended two personnel after a video purportedly showing a woman constable involved in alleged money negotiations inside an emergency response vehicle surfaced on social media.
The video, which began circulating Tuesday, is said to be around two months old and pertains to the Town police station area of Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district. The footage appears to be recorded inside a vehicle.
A woman constable, shown seated in the rear of the police vehicle, is heard asking a young man to pay a bribe while a male policeman listens from the front seat.
According to the person who recorded the video, he was with his friend when an emergency response team detained them. While his friend was allegedly let off, he was told he had to pay to secure his release.
In the video, the man is heard pleading: “Ma’am, please ma’am, I’ll pay another Rs 500. I can only give what I have, I don’t have a job. It won’t happen again… Please ma’am, my future will be ruined”.
The woman, meanwhile, continues to demand more, threatening to take the man to “thana (police station)” and at one point asking: “Are you crazy? Do you even know what can happen to you in such matters?”, before settling for an alleged bribe of Rs 3,500.
On February 18, after the video went viral, the Saran Police issued a statement confirming they had received it.
“On reviewing the video, it was found that woman constable-722 Indu Kumari, deployed on ERV-01 (112) of Town police station, appears to be engaged in an alleged conversation regarding monetary transaction with a person),” the statement said.
Upon inquiry, the constable said the video was around two months old. “At first glance, the said act appears to have tarnished the image of the police”. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, Sub-Inspector Jagdish Sharma and woman constable Indu Kumari of Town police station, Saran, have been suspended with immediate effect on subsistence allowance.
An official said an internal departmental inquiry will be conducted. “Any activity against departmental discipline will not be tolerated and strict action as per rules will be ensured against those found guilty,” the officer said.
