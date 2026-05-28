Bihar boat tragedy: 3 dead, 4 missing after farm workers’ vessel capsizes near Patna

Three people were killed and four others remained missing after a country boat carrying farm workers capsized in the Ganga near Sultanpur Diara in Bihar’s Samastipur district early Thursday, officials said.
According to the Patna district administration, the incident occurred around 5.45 am when residents of Bind Toli under Barh subdivision were returning from agricultural work across the river in Mohiuddinnagar area of Samastipur district. The group had reportedly travelled to Sultanpur Diara for harvesting pointed gourd and other farm work, a routine practice for many local residents.
Officials said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers were engaged in an intensive search operation in the river. (Express Photo)
The administration said 14 people had boarded the boat from Umanath Ghat near Barh to travel to Sultanpur Diara. “While returning, the boat overturned near Sultanpur Diara in Samastipur due to strong winds,” an official said, adding that rescue teams saved seven people while three bodies had been recovered till afternoon. Search operations continued for four others who remained untraced.
Meanwhile, Patna Police said preliminary findings indicated the boat’s motor had developed a technical fault before the vessel lost control in strong winds and capsized. “The boat became uncontrollable due to a motor malfunction and strong winds,” an official said, adding that seven persons had initially gone missing after the accident.
Officials said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers were engaged in an intensive search operation in the river.
Sri Ram Krishna, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)-1, Barh, said the exact number of passengers on board was still being verified, though initial information suggested between 14 and 18 people were travelling in the small dinghy boat.
“People from Bind Toli regularly crossed the river for farming-related work in Mohiuddinnagar, which falls under Samastipur district. The small boat capsized after its motor reportedly malfunctioned and strong winds destabilised it,” the officer said.
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He added that three bodies had been recovered with the assistance of local divers and NDRF-SDRF teams, while efforts to locate the remaining missing persons continued.
Senior district officials from both Patna and Samastipur were coordinating rescue efforts. The Patna district administration said District Magistrate (DM) of Patna Dr Thiyagarajan S.M. had reached Barh to oversee relief and rescue operations and instructed officials to expedite all necessary action. Teams led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and SDPO of Barh were present at the site.
The incident has once again drawn attention to repeated concerns over safety norms in river transport across Bihar. Earlier this month, the Patna district administration had issued detailed instructions on the operation of boats in rivers, warning against overloading and safety violations. In directives issued on May 3 and May 5, the DM had ordered strict action against illegal and overloaded boat operations.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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