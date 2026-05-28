Bihar boat tragedy: 3 dead, 4 missing after farm workers’ vessel capsizes near Patna

Three bodies had been recovered with the assistance of local divers and NDRF-SDRF teams. (Express Photo)

Three people were killed and four others remained missing after a country boat carrying farm workers capsized in the Ganga near Sultanpur Diara in Bihar’s Samastipur district early Thursday, officials said.

According to the Patna district administration, the incident occurred around 5.45 am when residents of Bind Toli under Barh subdivision were returning from agricultural work across the river in Mohiuddinnagar area of Samastipur district. The group had reportedly travelled to Sultanpur Diara for harvesting pointed gourd and other farm work, a routine practice for many local residents.

Officials said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers were engaged in an intensive search operation in the river. (Express Photo) Officials said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers were engaged in an intensive search operation in the river. (Express Photo)

The administration said 14 people had boarded the boat from Umanath Ghat near Barh to travel to Sultanpur Diara. “While returning, the boat overturned near Sultanpur Diara in Samastipur due to strong winds,” an official said, adding that rescue teams saved seven people while three bodies had been recovered till afternoon. Search operations continued for four others who remained untraced.