No question of holding salary and pension, Bihar in good financial condition: CM Samrat Choudhary

Amid reports that the Bihar government has been withholding the salaries and pensions of thousands of university professors and staffers due to “poor financial condition,” Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has said that the government has issued a blanket order to clear all outstanding dues.

“Salary and pension should be treated as part of one’s fundamental rights,” Choudhary said.

The CM was responding to allegations by the opposition RJD and Congress that the state had “emptied its coffers through blatant welfarism before the Assembly polls.” Choudhary added that Bihar would continue to flourish under the combined governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former CM Nitish Kumar.