‘Resolve complaints in 30 days or face suspension’: Bihar CM launches panchayat-level grievances redressal camps

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Written by Yuvraj Singh
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched a grievance redressal programme, under which officials will listen to people’s grievances on two Tuesdays in a month in camps organised at panchayats across the state.
“We have come to the panchayat level to track your grievances. Now, we have told officials in clear terms — resolve people’s grievances in 30 days or face suspension on the 31st day,” he said at a grievance redressal camp in Dumri panchayat of Saran district.
This comes days after he launched the digital Sahyog portal for grievance redressal. Once a complaint is filed, it goes to the department and official concerned, and the portal is monitored directly by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Choudhary had said in his very first press conference as CM that people had been facing problems at three levels — police station, block office and circle office.
According to information available on the Sahyog portal, citizens can now register grievances online, track their status in real time and escalate unresolved matters to higher administrative authorities. Complaints filed through the system are expected to be addressed within a 30-day timeframe, with officials indicating that departmental action may be initiated against officers who fail to resolve grievances within the stipulated period.
Alongside the portal, the state government also launched Helpline 1100, intended to assist citizens unfamiliar with digital systems in registering complaints and accessing government services without repeatedly visiting government offices.
The government has additionally announced district-level “Sahyog Shivirs”, or grievance camps, where citizens can physically submit complaints and receive assistance regarding government schemes and public services.
Speaking at a programme held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Monday, the Chief Minister said the Sahyog initiative would now move into its Panchayat-level implementation phase, with camps scheduled across districts beginning Tuesday.
At the camp in Dumri panchayat on Tuesday, officials said 54 grievances were received, with complaints relating largely to land mutation, pensions, welfare delivery and local infrastructure. Stressing the importance of timely resolution, the Chief Minister warned officials that complaints registered through the portal must be addressed within the mandated 30-day timeframe, reiterating that the system contains an automatic suspension mechanism against officers who fail to respond within the stipulated period.
(The reporter is an intern)
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