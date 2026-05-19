‘Resolve complaints in 30 days or face suspension’: Bihar CM launches panchayat-level grievances redressal camps

Samrat Choudhary had said in his very first press conference as CM that people had been facing problems at three levels — police station, block office and circle office. (File photo)

Written by Yuvraj Singh

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched a grievance redressal programme, under which officials will listen to people’s grievances on two Tuesdays in a month in camps organised at panchayats across the state.

“We have come to the panchayat level to track your grievances. Now, we have told officials in clear terms — resolve people’s grievances in 30 days or face suspension on the 31st day,” he said at a grievance redressal camp in Dumri panchayat of Saran district.

This comes days after he launched the digital Sahyog portal for grievance redressal. Once a complaint is filed, it goes to the department and official concerned, and the portal is monitored directly by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).