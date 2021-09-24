Bihar: RTI activist, who sought details on government land encroachment, shot dead

An RTI activist, who had filed around 90 RTI applications seeking details on government land encroachment, was shot dead at Harsiddhi in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday.

Police said the incident took place around 11.30 am near the Harsiddhi block office. RTI activist Bipin Agrawal (45) was fired upon by unidentified assailants who came riding on a motorcycle.

Agrawal, who had sought details on encroachment of government land in Harsiddhii, had been attacked earlier too. He had recently approached the police seeking protection.

Reacting to the news, Nagrik Adhikar Manch convenor and leading RTI activist Shiv Prakash Rai said: “Agrawal had filed several RTIs to expose land encroachers… it is very unfortunate to see how RTI activists are being targeted in the state”.