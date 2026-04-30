BJP leader’s nephew shot dead in Bihar road rage after minor collision

. Based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, and intelligence inputs, police identified one of the accused as Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Hathauda under Husainganj police station, and arrested him. (File photo)
A 28-year-old man was shot dead and his father critically injured in a road rage incident in Bihar’s Siwan district on Wednesday evening, with police arresting one suspect and launching raids to apprehend three others involved in the case.
The incident took place near the Laxmipur-Andar Dhala overbridge. According to police, the firing occurred Wednesday evening after a minor collision between two vehicles escalated into a violent confrontation.
The deceased, Harsh Kumar Singh, is the nephew of former MLC and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh, officials said. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot. His father, Chandan Singh, suffered serious injuries and was first taken to a local hospital before being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to his critical condition, police said.
As per the officials, Chandan was travelling with Harsh to attend a tilak ceremony when they stopped at the roadside to wait for other family members. That’s when their vehicle had a slight collision with another car. A brief argument followed, which quickly escalated, and the assailants opened fire.
On receiving information, a team from the Town police station reached the spot, shifted the injured to the hospital, and sent the body for post-mortem examination at Siwan Sadar Hospital. Senior officers, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar, visited the scene and supervised the investigation. A forensic team also examined the site.
Accordingly, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of senior officers. Based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, and intelligence inputs, police identified one of the accused as Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Hathauda under Husainganj police station, and arrested him.
“During interrogation, the accused told police that the incident was triggered by a dispute over giving way on the road. He also disclosed the involvement of three other accomplices,” an officer said.
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Police said that during raids conducted on the basis of his inputs, the accused and his associates opened fire at the police team. “In self-defence and to bring the situation under control, police retaliated, in which Chhotu Yadav sustained a bullet injury in his leg while attempting to flee,” the officer said.
The injured accused has been admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital and is reportedly stable.
Earlier this week in Bhagalpur’s Sultanganj, an Executive Officer, Krishna Bhushan Kumar, was shot dead while the chairman, Rajkumar, was critically injured at the municipal council office. The main accused, Ramdhani Yadav, was later killed in a police encounter during an arms recovery operation after he allegedly opened fire while attempting to escape with the help of associates.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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