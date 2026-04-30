BJP leader’s nephew shot dead in Bihar road rage after minor collision

. Based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, and intelligence inputs, police identified one of the accused as Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Hathauda under Husainganj police station, and arrested him. (File photo)

A 28-year-old man was shot dead and his father critically injured in a road rage incident in Bihar’s Siwan district on Wednesday evening, with police arresting one suspect and launching raids to apprehend three others involved in the case.

The incident took place near the Laxmipur-Andar Dhala overbridge. According to police, the firing occurred Wednesday evening after a minor collision between two vehicles escalated into a violent confrontation.

The deceased, Harsh Kumar Singh, is the nephew of former MLC and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh, officials said. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot. His father, Chandan Singh, suffered serious injuries and was first taken to a local hospital before being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to his critical condition, police said.