Bihar: RLSP-LJD merger put on hold

The proposed merger of Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal has been put on hold, reportedly because of the RJD chief’s “discomfort with the idea”, according to RLSP sources. The RLSP would not take any step that may cause tension between the party and RJD, the leading Grand Alliance partner, party sources said.

Kushwaha and Sharad Yadav have been bargaining hard for their respective share of seats. While Kushwaha has been demanding six seats, Yadav wants three seats, including Madhepura. RJD sources, however, said that a final decision on seat-sharing would only be taken after January 15. “All top Grand Alliance leaders have been meeting Lalu Prasad but he has not given his final word to anyone,” said an RJD leader.

On the delayed RLSP-LJD merger, an RLSP leader said, “Our senior leader Nagmani recently met Lalu Prasad in Ranchi and later told local reporters about RLSP’s dream of seeing Upendra Kushwaha as Bihar CM someday. Kushwahaji, who was scheduled to meet Lalu Prasad the next day, had been uncomfortable… We all know that RJD has been projecting Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the CM face. We do not want to take any political posturing that may cause tension between us and the RJD.” He said the RLSP would become a bigger unit after it merges with Sharad Yadav’s party. “Both parties have been going slow on the proposed merger. There has been a leadership issue also,” said the RLSP leader.

Sharad Yadav, who reportedly wants Sitamarhi, Jamui and Madhepura seats for the 2019 polls, is likely to meet Lalu Prasad on January 5. Sources said the RJD was not willing to give three seats to Sharad Yadav’s party.

However, former MP and senior Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Ali Anwar told The Indian Express: “We have been discussing the merger with RLSP. Talks are still on. It should take place sooner or later. Our main objective is that the Grand Alliance comes together as a formidable force against BJP.”