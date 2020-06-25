Bihar: RJD’s 3 MLC candidates file nomination

The last date of filing nomination is Thursday. (File Photo) The last date of filing nomination is Thursday. (File Photo)

The RJD’s three candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls filed their nominations on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) announced its three nominees.

The RJD has picked Sunil Singh, Farooq Shekh and Rambali Singh. There was a buzz about former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav—MLA from Mahua—getting an MLC berth, but the party reportedly decided against it.

Sanjay Mayukh and Samrat Choudhary filed their nominations from the BJP.

The last date of filing nomination is Thursday.

With five of the RJD’s eight MLCs having defected, former CM Rabri Devi is set to lose the Leader of Opposition position in the Legislative Council. Her party is expected to have only six MLAs, two short of the 10 per cent required in the House of 75.

The RJD’s MLC nominees are a combination of an upper caste (Sunil Singh, head of Biscomaun), a minority community member (Farooq Sheikh) and an EBC (Rambali Singh).

Although Tej Pratap has not publicly expressed displeasure at not being nominated, an RJD source said there have been heated arguments between Tej Pratap and two top party leaders. “The differences between the two brothers may sharpen as Assembly poll draws close,” said an RJD source.

